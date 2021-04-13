The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

1119_festival
Makynna Johnson, 2, paints an ornament during the Festival of Trees sponsored by the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce on Nov. 18, 2017, in South Point, Ohio. The Chamber will host a spring arts and crafts festival to make up for its canceled Christmas event in 2020.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

SOUTH POINT, Ohio — The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce will conduct an arts of crafts festival at the chamber at 216 Collins Ave. in South Point, Ohio, according to Chamber President Shirley Dyer.

The arts and crafts festival is set for 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, and from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18.

The arts and crafts festival is a one-time event to give crafters who couldn’t participate in the Festival of Trees and Christmas market.

“We had to cancel the Christmas market last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dyer said. “I wanted to give the vendors a chance to sell their wares.”

About 20 vendors have signed up to participate in the spring arts and crafts festival, Dyer said Tuesday.

The chamber will have a large tent set up to hold the vendors, she said. “We will have one or two food trucks,” she said.

“We are hoping for a good weather and a good turnout,” Dyer said.

The chamber already is planning to hold the Festival of Trees Christmas market this fall, Dyer said. The event is scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20. A luminary 5K will be scheduled for Nov. 18, she said.

