HUNTINGTON — Tri-State Arts Association will accept works for its juried exhibition in the Weisburg Family Gallery in the Huntington Museum of Art from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21 and 1-3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at Studio 1 behind the museum.
It is open to artists 18 years and older who reside in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio. Original works only and must be the original expression of the artist created since 2020. All 2D art must be suitably framed and wired for framing. 3D entries are accepted. Artwork should no exceed 3 feet by 2 feet. Paintings, drawings, photography, pottery, sculpture, digital art, glass, fiber-textiles, wood and fine hand-crafted jewelry may be entered. Entry fee is $25 for non-TSAA members and $20 for members. More than $1,300 will be awarded.
An opening reception is 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 5. Jurors are Dongfeng Li from Morehead and Charlotte Gordon from Portsmouth, Ohio. The exhibit runs from June 4 to Aug. 28. For more information, visit www.tri-stateartsassociation.org, call Diane Springer at 304-544-0506 or email deedee1021@aol.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.