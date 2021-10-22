HUNTINGTON — A community brand with a focus on Huntington’s arts will be implemented in the near future.
The new arts-oriented community brand was revealed Friday at the Huntington Museum of Art. The Mayor’s Council on the Arts spearheaded the idea for the citywide brand. The city of Huntington adopted the brand.
The city’s new brand was developed by nationally recognized artist and graphic designer Don Pendleton, a native of Ravenswood, West Virginia.
“What Don has created here is a brand that is for all of us,” said Margaret Mary Layne, the chairwoman of the Council on the Arts. “It’s not just for business. It’s not just for neighborhoods. It’s not just for government. It’s not just for retail. It’s for everybody.”
From an early age, Pendleton focused on art and skateboarding before getting a BFA in graphic design from Marshall University in 1994. After working on skateboard designs with Alien Workshop and Element Skateboards, he went on to focus on freelance work.
Pendleton has completed projects for Mountain Dew, Logitech, Volcom and Stance Socks. He won a Grammy Award for Best Recording Package for his work on Pearl Jam’s album “Lightning Bolt.” He also designed murals that are on the Mountain Health Arena and the Huntington Museum of Art. A fan of cubism, some of his influences include Picasso, Chagall, Kandinsky and Miro.
In a video for the brand reveal, Pendleton said he wanted to find a logo that would be iconic for the community like a sign in his hometown is for him. He thought about how a brand can be something a group can rally together behind. To develop it, he asked the arts council to list words they associate with Huntington and then distilled their answers visually.
“What I wanted was to build something that became an icon for the city of Huntington, and I was thinking how kids are going to remember this as they get older and look back on it hopefully,” Pendleton said.
Mayor Steve Williams said when he first saw the arts-oriented design, he was most enthralled by how the script is reminiscent of a flowing river, showcasing the city’s connection to the Ohio River. An adult is also pictured moving forward with a child, he said, which is something Huntington is experiencing today as work is done for the future. A tree is also featured in the brand, as Huntington has been repeatedly designated as a Tree City USA.
Residents will be able to find their own unique elements in the Huntington design, Williams said. For him, he sees his lucky number 11 featured as Roman numerals in the branches of the tree. It wasn’t intentional but it was kismet, he added.
“It’s art. That’s the key. It’s art. And everybody can take a piece of art and look at it and start to take away some things from it,” Williams said.
The city government’s new official seal reflects the community design. It also features a tree and people, as well as railroad tracks. Williams said he asked Pendleton to design the seal and that the city of Huntington will use it going forward.
The city of Huntington has adopted the community brand as a primary logo to use for public engagement and community outreach events, said city Director of Communications Bryan Chambers. For official government business, it will use the new city seal. The symbols will be implemented over the next few weeks and months.
The brand will be used on city vehicles, wayfinding signs and downtown electric boxes, Chambers said. Welcome signs, on 5th Street Hill and by Kinetic Park, will also be replaced with the new branding. The city is also working with business owners and neighborhood organizations to further implement the arts brand into the community.