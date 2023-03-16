HUNTINGTON — The Artstream Nomadic Gallery will visit the Huntington Museum of Art from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Ceramic works by Artstream artists will be available for viewing and purchase.
Three Artstream artists — Justin Donofrio, Sanam Emami, and Lisa Orr — will be demonstrating in HMA’s Clay Studio from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4 p.m. on March 19. All three artists are former Walter Gropius Master Artists. HMA will offer free general admission on March 19.
The Viper Wood Fired Oven Pizza food truck is scheduled to attend from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. so visitors can purchase something to eat during the event. Hill Tree Roastery Coffee will offer free coffee samples and sell bags of locally roasted coffee at the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
