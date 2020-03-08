HUNTINGTON — Statistics show overdoses and overdose deaths continue to decline locally and nationally, and while that trend could be interpreted different ways, it remains difficult to say what exactly has led to the decrease.
It could be because fewer people are using. It could be because more people are getting into recovery. It could because more people are lending a helping hand.
One of those groups of people is Huntington’s Quick Response Team, which retraces the steps of Cabell County EMS ambulances, seeking those battling substance use disorder in an effort to get them into recovery.
While Huntington turns from being known as the “opioid capital” to the “recovery capital” of the United States, members of Huntington’s Quick Response Team aren’t so sure the need for their services — which focus on getting drug users into recovery — will ever go away.
Into the great unknown
The QRT team uses EMS-driven data to know who to seek within a one- to three-day time period of the person having experiencing an overdose. Its goal is to get to those people before EMS even interacts with them, however, and that’s why they pass out information and speak with anyone who might seem like they’re in need of service.
At any given time, four people will go out with the team — a full-time leader, faith leader, paramedic, Huntington Police officer and treatment provider. The faith leaders and officers rotate from a large pool of candidates, Quick Response Team Coordinator Connie Priddy said.
Its members all come on to the team with a different perspective, but Team Leader Larrecsa Cox says that’s what makes it work, especially since they come to the table with the same goal.
They have no script, just the goal of getting someone into recovery. If they see one team member connecting to their contact better than the others, they will step away and let the connection build.
“Once, they ended up walking the person's dog up and down the street for like an hour so the person could talk to them on the porch privately,” she said.
When one client went into recovery, an EMS employee fostered their dog before Prestera counselor Sue Howland adopted him.
It works off federal grants, not local money, but the grants ended in 2020. A great management of money has helped them stay afloat, Priddy said.
The federal grants were first aimed at interacting with people after they had experienced an overdose; however, when people started seeking their help before that happened, Priddy knew they needed to change their model.
Now anyone can call and seek help. And they do, which was the most pleasing thing, Priddy said.
When the team started, it had one goal — to get people into recovery. Now it has expanded its services so much beyond that after seeing the social service needs that came along with that goal. It even goes as far as giving out brown paper bags to community members containing sandwiches, condoms and information about HIV awareness and testing, she said.
Working with the clients isn’t exhausting, Cox said, but all the issues that come with it can be tiresome.
“I don't feel exhausted necessarily from the clients, but all of the issues that go along with it. It’s not just addiction that we're dealing with, right, it's not just the drug, but it's everything else that goes with it,” she said. “So your homelessness, your transient population, not being able to find people, insurance (and other things).”
The national attention has been humbling and surreal, the team said.
The Rev. Reginald Hill said from a faith perspective, you have to look at it through compassion.
"I think each one of us, we're here because we got compassion, and we know that these individuals need someone to listen to them,” he said. “Ninety percent of what I see when we go is they just talk. Because all their lives they may have been talking to someone who isn't listening.”
QRT a welcomed sight
Other models have QRT programs going with law enforcement, but Priddy said in the team's model, the most important thing is letting people know they aren’t in trouble. A lot of times people are just shocked to know someone cared enough to check on them.
“That’s when we’ve got something here, you know, this is, this is going to work,” she said. “A lot of times they are alienated from their family and friends, so to have somebody actually knock on their door and care means a lot to them.”
About 250 have gotten into treatment — about 30% of whom the team has contacted, Priddy said. While it’s rare the team members are met with a door in the face or rude responses, Priddy said sometimes when they arrive at the scene, they will find others in need.
“Now I think a lot of people in the community know who they are, and they know they're not out there looking for them to get them in trouble,” she said. “They're not out there to arrest them, and the word has gotten around, I think, of what they're doing.”
Due to the number of programs individuals enter and medical privacy laws, the team is unsure of how many are successful in their quest. However, it takes just one success story to fuel members' dedication to their community.
Another pleasant surprise was the first responders' willingness to help in spreading their information, Priddy said.
EMS teams and police officers carry their cards and pass them out on duty. They’re passing them out so often they are running out, she said. She said she has seen the epidemic affect those first responders just as much as anyone else and knows they want to see people get better, as well.
Because Huntington’s program has done so well, it has garnered national attention and has become one of eight mentor groups, selected by the Bureau of Justice Assistance, to teach other communities their model.
“I've told multiple people, if we have something that in any way, shape or form that is working, we are willing to share it,” she said. “Because so many communities across the country are in the same boat, and so we're willing to share anything with anybody if we think that it'll help.”
Huntington Police Cpl. Benjamin Howard believes Huntington’s actual recovery from the opioid epidemic is moving slower than numbers reflect, but agrees it's going in the right direction.
“We see people that have, you know, gotten the treatment and gotten better, and we see people in active recovery as opposed to addiction, so I do believe it's getting better,” he said. “I wish it was better than it is, but that's why we're still here.”
Recovery grows
Around five years ago, there were only a couple hundred long-term treatment beds for West Virginians to seek, so when people wanted into recovery, they had nowhere to go. Huntington doesn’t see that problem now, Priddy said.
Along with more beds, West Virginia alone has seen the number of adult, juvenile and family drug courts grow. Western Regional Jail has implemented a “GOALs” program, an inpatient recovery program for inmates. Programs like Prestera, Proact, Recovery Point and the HELP4WV 24/7 call and chat line continue to grow, as well.
While finding long-term treatment beds or programs that fit a patient’s needs isn’t really a problem in the Huntington area, Priddy worries it might not be so simple in other parts of the state.
As overdose statistics drop in our community and stabilize elsewhere, Priddy said she thinks it’s because Huntington embraced what was happening. She doesn’t believe a goal has been reached in any way, but giving someone just one more day to have the chance to enter recovery means the world.
Some other rural communities aren’t so lucky, Priddy said, and would have a different answer.
“I know that there are some communities that have none,” she said. “So I know that their answer would be yes, very different than ours.”
One moment in time can make the difference
Howard once responded to a car wreck in Huntington involving a vehicle with no insurance. As police were writing citations, a woman told Howard she was just trying to get to a recovery center, and so he hooked her up with the QRT.
“I'm like, 'You're in luck, because I can get you there' and helped her get her foot in the door,” he said. “If it hadn't had been me or someone else familiar with (the team), she could be on the streets (still making excuses).”
They later ran into the woman at a gas station, and she thanked them for helping her. At first they did not recognize her because she looked so well, they said. She said she was in active recovery and working at a local recovery office, Cox said.
"And sure enough we saw her there one day. I was like, this is amazing. It feels really good to know we helped someone achieve some goals in their lives,” she said. “Sometimes it’s a blessing in disguise. It may not seem like it at the time, but you get in a car wreck, police show up — Ben, of all police officers — you're panicked and scared and don’t know what’s going to happen.”
An unending fight continues
The team is no longer a “one-trick pony,” members said, and they learn something new daily and are putting the puzzle together.
“It's kind of uncharted territory,” Cox said. “And they were kind of paving the way.”
"We get to be the Guinea pig,” Howland responded.
"But the road's getting smother,” Howard added.
The team members aren’t quite sure the need for their program will ever end. If it’s not the opioid crisis, it could be something else, such as meth, a drug with usage on the rise. Even without drug abuse, there would be a need for them from a social services standpoint, Hill said.
“Having been in the military, you don't put all your forces in one direction. If you get a hot spot over here, you have to go at that to try to control the whole situation. We can't just focus on the one. We have to address the whole situation,” Hill said. “I would love for somebody to put me out of (business as a preacher), but as long as there are going to be human beings on the Earth, we have to address whatever comes up.”
That’s why they keep their minds and options open, Howland said.
“Larrecsa said, 'I'd like to see this — that we work ourselves out of a job,' ” she said. “And I think that that rang so real with me."
In the future they would love to expand to help clients with their various health issues they are having outside of addiction.
The team can’t invite the general public out to see what they do, but they’re always accepting donations to help with their brown paper bags, Priddy said.