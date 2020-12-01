Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — The month of December was ushered in Tuesday with a dusting of snow, making Tri-State residents’ spirits bright as they continue to prepare for winter and the holiday season.

A winter storm brought snow and wind gusts Monday night, continuing into Tuesday morning.

In Huntington, a high temperature of 32 degrees was recorded as well as less than an inch of snow.

The National Weather Service says cold temperatures can be expected the next couple of nights, but daytime highs should gradually warm for the second half of the week.

Wednesday’s forecast is for sun with a high near 44.

