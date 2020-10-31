CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice on Friday again called on West Virginians to get tested for COVID-19 as he said his administration and health officials would do more to make testing more accessible throughout the state.
The governor named the people who died of the novel coronavirus in the past two days, telling West Virginians they have “got to show up” for testing with the goal of providing more data to track, and hopefully prevent, the spread of the virus.
There were 524 new cases of the virus in the 24 hours leading up to Friday’s news conference, with Justice saying increased testing likely helped diagnose cases in which some people weren’t even experiencing symptoms at the time they were tested.
At the time of the news conference, 240 people were being treated in hospitals throughout the state.
The reproduction rate for the virus was 1.1, the 17th highest in the country.
In total, there were 4,987 active cases of the novel coronavirus in West Virginia on Friday.
Justice’s call for more testing came one day after the United States reached its new single-day record for new cases of the virus Thursday.
At least 89,940 new cases of the virus were diagnosed across the country, a point West Virginia’s coronavirus czar Dr. Clay Marsh used to encourage West Virginians to commit to getting tested for the virus.
Marsh called on the altruism and service of West Virginians to one another.
“We need to answer the call together,” Marsh said. “If we don’t, I’m very worried that dark days are coming.”
Justice touted the fact that Walgreens pharmacies and Fruth Pharmacy locations throughout the state were offering drive-thru testing in partnership with the state.
He initially said the pharmacies couldn’t “handle the capacity” when trying to encourage people to find one of the state-sponsored free testing locations.
When questioned by the media, Justice clarified that he meant he had been told that one Walgreens location only had the capacity to test 36 people in a day.
Justice went on to say that he understood that a lot of the state-sponsored free testing sites had hours that were limited to during business and school hours, with a single location per county, making it difficult for a lot of people to get to them to get tested.
Justice said he appreciated all the work being done by local health officials, pharmacy employees and the West Virginia National Guard, but said “we’re just not getting there” when it comes to getting enough tests to more accurately track the virus.
“We’ve got to make it more accessible,” Justice said. “We all know how hard everybody’s worked, but that’s just not good enough for me. That’s just all there is to it.”
Justice said the National Guard would be dedicating more resources throughout the state in order to offer more broad opportunities for people to get tested for the virus, particularly in counties that have been classified as red, orange or gold on the state’s color-coded COVID-19 risk assessment map.
Justice compared the 15 COVID-19 deaths in the past two days to the deaths of the 12 men who died in the 2006 Sago mine disaster, saying the state “poured our hearts and love and our support for days.”
He said West Virginia is now doing that every day, in terms of how many people are dying from COVID-19 in the state, closing the point by saying, “Come on, West Virginia. You have got to get tested. You’ve got to show up.”