Sandy Glasscock, the administrator and only full-time nurse at the Grant County Health Department, is a meticulous planner. Most of the time, she said, it makes life easier.
Over the past 10 months, as the COVID-19 pandemic raged through West Virginia, Glasscock’s planning skills have been challenged like never before.
“There is no planning when situations develop hour by hour,” Glasscock said. “You can’t plan for what you don’t know.”
At times, the state would give counties as little as 12 hours to set up and advertise testing events for residents. Filing systems and practices were known to change day-to-day.
“Pivot, pivot, pivot,” said Stephanie Shoemaker, Hampshire County Health Department administrator. “We’re experts in pivoting after all that, and we’re still pivoting, often.”
Since its start, West Virginia has led the nation in vaccine distribution. Health teams completed vaccinations at the state’s long-term care facilities before other states even started, and West Virginia consistently tops the list of those with the quickest and highest distribution per-capita.
But there have been challenges.
In Boone County last month, more than 40 residents were given doses of antibodies instead of the vaccine. The Jackson County Health Department reported that same week that officials were unable to access vaccine doses, only antibodies.
Some health departments have struggled with a lack of communication from the state. That problem seemed to come to a head Wednesday, when Gov. Jim Justice announced during his COVID-19 briefing that vaccinations would be available that day to people 80 and older.
A health official in a mid-sized county in eastern West Virginia said the state gave little or no notice. That department was “booked ... and didn’t have enough [vaccine] on hand to stretch.” The official declined to be identified over fears of retribution. The health department was provided more doses, the official said, but not enough to meet demand. Some 80- and 90-year-olds had to be turned away, the official said.
Other health officers similarly cited the lack of notice.
“We had an hour’s warning but were told it was not to be released to the public yet,” Glasscock said. “I made the decision there was no way to get the word out to the community, to make it fair, and so ... we told everyone to call first thing Monday and make an appointment.”
Within two hours, all appointments were booked, Glasscock said.
Shoemaker said her staff was “caught off guard” when the governor’s announcement triggered an influx of inquiries.
“We weren’t quite prepared yet, no,” Shoemaker said.
A state hotline for vaccine information had not yet been announced. The only point of contact people knew was their local health department, where doses on hand were likely reserved for ongoing health care worker vaccinations and boosters.
A state health official at a mid-sized county in central West Virginia said the governor and state health officials seem sometimes to forget who must implement changes. In many cases, local agency staffers have been working seven days a week, 10 to 15 hours a day for 10 months.
County health departments coordinate through conference calls with the state’s COVID-19 Joint Interagency Task Force. On those calls, Glasscock said, administrators learn about the number and timing of available doses and other pressing news about changes in scheduling, among other things.
Health departments choose how they receive vaccines. Shoemaker said she drives slightly more than an hour to a hub to pick up Hampshire County’s supply. Sometimes, the call for pickup comes with an hour’s notice. Sometimes it’s days.
“Waiting for a delivery, you never know if they’ll get delayed or something happens,” Shoemaker said. “If it does, that messes up our entire clinic day.”
Logan County Health Department Administrator Steve Browning said staffers there rely on partnerships with local agencies.
Testing is largely in the hands of emergency responders, Browning said. School nurses and paramedics assist with vaccine distribution. Others work on contact tracing and cases.
“We’ve had [memorandums of understanding] with these agencies in place for years,” Browning said. “It’s always been helpful, but especially now.”
Shoemaker also relies on school nurses. They’re not in school and are practiced in distributing vaccines.
But a barrier still exists in getting the most accurate, up-to-date information to people.
Busy lines, full voicemail inboxes and immediate disconnections met calls to health departments across the state last week. A few calls led to automated messages stating all vaccine doses available had been claimed.
“The phones haven’t stopped ringing since last week,” said Dr. Sherri Young, Kanawha-Charleston Health Department officer.
On Friday, hundreds in Kanawha County received vaccines at a department clinic at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Tom Cloer, of Charleston, said he called the health department repeatedly before finally getting through.
“It’s about the luck of the draw, it seems to me,” Cloer, 81, said. “That’s about the size of it.”
Cloer still has friends waiting to get vaccinated. So, too, are thousands of others across the state. Agencies soon will be tasked with administering new vaccines to them as well as boosters to those who already received shots.
“It’s a lot of work and it’s not going to lessen any time soon,” Glasscock said.
Meanwhile, the state continues to shatter records for numbers of cases, hospitalizations, people sent to intensive care units and deaths.
“I know the next couple of months are going to be rough as far as caseloads go,” Browning said. “We’re going to continue experiencing this surge, continue to see it month to month before we start to notice the effects of the vaccine.”
The virus exacts a mental toll on those who daily combat it.
Glasscock recounted taking calls from people who could hardly speak because of shortness of breath and others who decline to heed warnings about the severity of the virus.
“It’s frustrating. People are dying, they’re sick, some hurt, and what you can do, well, it’s limited at times,” Glasscock said.
A dear friend of Glasscock’s died from the virus after weeks on a ventilator. Browning also lost someone close to him and has a loved one in intensive care with COVID-19 pneumonia.
“We all feel, you know, this is personal for a lot of us,” Browning said.
Glasscock said she looks forward to the day when she doesn’t have to worry about losing friends or neighbors.
“We’re not [just] talking people dying, either, but also people suffering for a long time after getting this virus. There is so much at risk,” Glasscock said. “We want to, we must, protect ourselves — and I know it’s not easy, especially after so many months, but it’s what we need to do to minimize the hurt, the harm. We’re almost there, but the work, it’s far from over.”