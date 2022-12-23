HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission on Thursday earmarked $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to restore courthouse infrastructure and improve internal operations.
Commissioners Jim Morgan, Caleb Gibson and Kelli Sobonya unanimously voted to approve the resolution to use $6 million of the $17,859,238 in ARPA funds for courthouse projects. Morgan said the $6 million is a much-needed investment for the future of the historic courthouse.
“If any of you own a piece of property, you well know that if you don’t keep it up it collapses,” he said. “The courthouse almost finds itself in that position.”
A study of the courthouse found erosion and deterioration within the 100-year-old building’s three domes, an aging heating and cooling system and “end-of-life phone system” could take more than $2 million to replace and repair.
The courthouse hasn’t had restoration work done since the 1990s. Looking outside the commission chambers’ windows, spectators can see firsthand the deterioration on the facade of the aging structure. Sobyona said the internal structural issues are worse.
“Hopefully with the federal money that has come in, we can dedicate some of it to restoring this building and putting it into the shape that it deserves,” she said.
The inter-operable county radio tower system also needs replacement. The 10-year project is expected to cost the county $4.35 million, which will allow better communication among more first responders across the area.
Cabell County EMS Director Gordon Merry said the investment in the radio system greatly appreciated.
“I speak for all emergency services,” he said. “Our radio system is antiquated, and this will help provide a better service to all our citizens of Cabell County.”
The replacement of the county’s accounting system with an advanced version should cost another $300,000.
To date, the commission has received more than $44 million in ARPA funding requests from organizations in the county, with the commission funding many requests from public service districts, the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center, the Huntington Museum of Art and others.
Commissioners also approved Thursday moving $535,000 from the capital outlay equipment account to the salaries and wages account in order to increase wages for all Cabell County EMS employees by $3,000 starting Jan. 1, 2023.
A report released earlier this year by the West Virginia EMS Coalition said between 2019 and 2021, the number of certified EMTs and paramedics in West Virginia decreased by 1,901, leaving only about 4,375 certified workers in 2021.
The report said West Virginia also has a lowest mean annual wage than its border states, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. West Virginia’s annual wage is about $30,500, compared to a national average of about $40,300.
Commissioners said it has been difficult to recruit employees and the pay increase could go a long way to helping that.
In the same vein, a former bailiff for Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell will return to his post soon. The commission approved re-hiring retired Sgt. Robert McQuaid as the county’s first civilian bailiff to help oversee safety in the courtroom.
Cabell County Chuck Zerkle said such bailiffs are not rare and McQuaid will help take workload burden off deputies who should be on the road.
“We will still have a contingency of deputies in the courthouse at all times,” he said. “This frees up a deputy who can do other things and answer calls and things like that.”
Gibson added the hiring would save the county thousands compared to hiring a new deputy, as McQuaid would receive no benefits.
The commissioners also approved the allocation of funds for several community projects.
The commissioners gave unanimous approval to giving $5,000 to the Southside Preservation and Enhancement Alliance from economic development funds to help fund the Woody Williams Foundation Gold Star Memorial Monument.
Williams, a Cabell County native who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima and was the last living recipient from World War II, died on June 29 at the age of 98 in Huntington.
The monument, the completion of which was one of Williams’ dying wishes, will be located in Memorial Park about 100 feet east of the Memorial Arch in the South Side neighborhood of Huntington.
The monument is expected to cost $80,000 to build, with a little more than half being raised as of Thursday. The goal is to unveil the monument on Flag Day 2023, one of Williams’ favorite days of the year.
The Huntington City Mission will also receive $5,000 of the $7,964 it requested from the senior levy fund for the purchase of a new heating and air unit. The mission sought funding to purchase thermostats for 21 rooms and a community space offered to families experiencing homelessness.
A letter penned by Carla Gillette, the mission’s finance director, said the mission is on track to serve 200,000 meals in 2022. In the past year, the mission has provided overnight housing to 352 individuals within families and 89 children, 20% of whom are seniors.
The thermostats will be remote and housed in a central controlled location on the site where only staff can have access. Currently occupants have control over their individual rooms, which often cause the units to compete with each other, Gillette said.
The installation of the thermostats is expected to be completed by the end of January.
The commission also approved giving $2,000 to the Madie Carroll House Preservation Society for new heat pumps from the hotel occupancy tax fund. In a letter sent to the commission in September, Karen Nance, secretary of the society, had asked for $4,000 to replace a heat pump that heats and cools the first floor of the historic house.
Nance said due to decreased state funding and increasing energy bills, the society is finding it difficult to keep the house open and it could not afford the pump replacement otherwise. The society will be seeking funds in the future to replace a boardwalk and ramps.
Commissioners also approved closing the courthouse Friday, Dec. 30, to create a four-day weekend for employees to celebrate the New Year.
The meeting marked the last in office for Morgan and Gibson, county Clerk Phyllis Smith and administrator Beth Thompson. Sobonya gave Morgan, Gibson and Smith keys to the city as a token of appreciation.