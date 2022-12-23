The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Commission on Thursday earmarked $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to restore courthouse infrastructure and improve internal operations.

Commissioners Jim Morgan, Caleb Gibson and Kelli Sobonya unanimously voted to approve the resolution to use $6 million of the $17,859,238 in ARPA funds for courthouse projects. Morgan said the $6 million is a much-needed investment for the future of the historic courthouse.

Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

