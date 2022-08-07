The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The West Virginia Capitol is pictured on Feb. 8 in Charleston.

 Sholten Singer | HD Media

HUNTINGTON — As settlement money continues to flow into West Virginia from drug companies accused of creating and fueling the opioid crisis, attorneys continue work on a proposal detailing how the funds will be spent.

Opioid litigation settlements in West Virginia have topped a promised $670 million in recent years, including $10 million from the state’s settlement with McKinsey and Co.; the $99 million settlement with Johnson & Johnson; and the $161.5 million settlement reached with Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Allergan Finance in May.

