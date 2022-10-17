HUNTINGTON — Before the flashy, exciting events celebrating Huntington’s LBGTQ+ communities became an annual staple, it all started in 2017 with a simple picnic for those who needed community most.
Hosted by the Huntington Mayor’s Diversity and LGBTQ advisory committees, the 2022 picnic evolved to celebrate all minority groups in Huntington. The Open to All Picnic, which took place at Ritter Park Sunday, was a laid-back celebration of diversity, equality and inclusion in the greater Huntington community.
Unexpectedly, Sunday’s event was highlighted by Huntington Mayor Steve Williams reading a statement he directed his diversity and advisory committees to form acknowledging the indigenous peoples whose homeland is where Huntingtonians live, just days after the nation reflected on Indigenous Peoples Day.
“Huntington recognizes that this land was used as hunting and gathering grounds for indigenous peoples for thousands of years. The City of Huntington is proud to work, to live, to worship and to lead on such venerable grounds,” he said. “The city remains devoted to breaking down the walls that separate us and believes that to build a respectful relationship, we must acknowledge the land as the foundation of our common unity.”
A map released by Victor G. Temprano this week shows at one point indigenous people from the Osage, Shawnee, Hopewell and Adena tribes and cultures once lived on the land of Huntington. The 2020 United States Census showed that only 0.2% of people living in Huntington today identify as natives.
Over the years, the picnic has grown and more than a dozen vendors who are part of the city’s Open to All Campaign joined the event, offering a variety of items from support services to Pride merchandise.
Ally Layman, president of Huntington Pride, said seeing it grow has been amazing.
“Being able to put together this type of event for everyone, no matter who they are, just shows that our city of full of compassion. It’s awesome to see all of our resources and people coming together, just to break bread and have a good time.”
Huntington Dance Theater Assistant Director Kayleigh Stevens said participating in the event was important to make sure the community knows anyone is welcome.
“All ages, any orientation, we want to encourage anybody to come out and join us,” she said. “I feel like ballet is very much looked at as a very feminine thing for a particular age group, and that’s not what we do in our studio.”
She said she hopes the students at the studio who might identify as one of those minority groups feel supported seeing their booth there.
Huntington Pride is gearing up for its second annual Pride Fest Saturday on 4th Avenue in Downtown Huntington. While it’s expected to bring a large crowd of pride celebrators, Layman said the picnic was just as important.
“Not only is it for everyone, it’s family-friendly, and it brings all aspects of our community together,” she said. “It’s a great time to have conversations, and through conversations change happens.”
Chilla Robinette said that is reflected in the Municipal Quality Index, a human rights review that examines how inclusive and protective municipal laws and policies are toward the LGBTQ+ communities. Since Williams took office, the city’s score has risen from about 45 to five straight years above 100. Huntington was the first in the state to reach that level.
Part of that is thanks to the mayor’s Open to All campaign, which was launched in 2016 and teaches and encourages local businesses to be inclusive to all who cross their thresholds. The campaign, led by the Mayor’s Diversity and LGBTQ advisory committees, has seen more than 250 local businesses and organizations taking the pledge to be inclusive.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, primarily covering Marshall University. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.