HUNTINGTON — Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP) is raising funds to help vet sick and injured homeless animals at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter.
Tickets are being sold for an 8-inch by 10-inch black/white sketch of your pet by artist Stephany Elsworth. Tickets are one for $3 or four for $10 and can be purchased at Bella Consignment, Red Door Home and True Soul Boutique or on the ASAP PayPal account advocates4321@yahoo.com. The last day to purchase is Saturday, May 14, and the drawing will be 6 p.m. Monday, May 16.
ASAP is also having a sneaker fundraiser, asking for used sneakers (tennis shoes). Take used athletic shoes to True Soul Boutique or Bella Consignment, 1104 20th St., or to the shelter. This keeps the shoes out of the landfill and out of your house, while helping ASAP continue their work. To arrange for a pickup, call 304-634-2888 or message ASAP on its Facebook page.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.