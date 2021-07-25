HUNTINGTON — Advocates Saving Adoptable Pets (ASAP) will host a Bingo fundraiser at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, in the Renaissance Room at the old Huntington High School.
Tickets are $20 if purchased early and $25 at the door. Those who purchase tickets before Aug. 7 can purchase an extra book for $10.
Doors will open at noon. There will be food, raffles, 50/50, quilt raffle and door prizes plus game prizes worth over $100 to win.
Tickets can be purchased at Bella Consignment Shop on 20th Street or through the PayPal account advocates4321@yahoo.com (note payment is for a Bingo ticket). Pre-purchased tickets can be picked up at the door.
All proceeds will go to help the sick and injured homeless animals at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Call 304-417-0562 for more information.
