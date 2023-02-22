ABOVE: Paul Foard receives ashes from Pastor John Yeager for Ash Wednesday on Wednesday at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington. RIGHT: Margaret Williams receives ashes from Pastor John Yeager for Ash Wednesday on Wednesday at Enslow Park Presbyterian Church in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — Ash Wednesday begins the season of Lent in many Christian denominations. The 40-day period leads up to Holy Week, some of the most sacred days in the church calendar, including Easter.
Christians participate in Ash Wednesday services where clergy daub their foreheads with the sign of the cross, a practice that calls churchgoers to repentance.
Two phrases used in services over the centuries underscore that call to penance: “Remember, man, that you are dust and to dust you shall return,” taken from the biblical Book of Genesis; and “Repent, and believe in the Gospel,” words of Jesus’ in the Gospel of Mark.
In Huntington on Wednesday, several churches and clergy offered ashes to parishioners, including some in a drive-thru format.
Enslow Park Presbyterian distributed ashes at two times Wednesday, partnering with Highlawn Presbyterian, which conducted a devotional for both congregations in the evening.
