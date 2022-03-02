HUNTINGTON — Countless religious believers participated in symbolic Ash Wednesday services Wednesday, marking the start of the Lent season leading up to the celebration of Easter.
Ash Wednesday, also referred to as the Day of Ashes, occurs 46 days prior to Easter and is a period of time marked by repentance, fasting, reflection and celebration.
Catholic, Orthodox and many Protestants observe Lent. Though Lent is not named or observed in the Bible, the common themes of prayer, fasting and generosity are heavily emphasized in religious doctrine by authors through biblical characters, including Jesus.
Other important dates during Lent include Palm Sunday (April 10), Maundy Thursday (April 14), Good Friday (April 15) and Easter Sunday (April 17.)
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
