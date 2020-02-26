HUNTINGTON — The Ash Wednesday ritual that marks the opening of many Christians’ Lenten season in traditional fashion was observed globally, and locally, on Wednesday.
Services on the first day of Lent were held at noon and 7 p.m. at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Huntington, as well as in the evening at several other local churches.
Ash Wednesday opens Lent, a season of fasting and prayer. The observance comes from the ancient Jewish tradition of penance and fasting, and includes the wearing of ashes on one’s head to symbolize the dust from which God made each person.
According to St. John’s, as the priest applies the ashes to a person’s forehead, he speaks the words: “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”
Lent is the lead-up to Easter, which will be observed Sunday, April 12, this year.