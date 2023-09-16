The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Ben Williamson Memorial Bridge is seen in Ashland.

 File photo | HD Media

ASHLAND — The annual bridge inspection for the two Ashland bridges connecting with the Coal Grove area is set to begin Monday, Sept. 18, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Contractors will use climbing gear, lifts and specialized “snooper” trucks to inspect structural components of the Ben Williamson Memorial Bridge at 12th Street and the Simeon Willis Memorial Bridge at 13th Street. The inspections are scheduled over the next two weeks depending on the weather, according to a news release.

