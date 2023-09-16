ASHLAND — The annual bridge inspection for the two Ashland bridges connecting with the Coal Grove area is set to begin Monday, Sept. 18, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Contractors will use climbing gear, lifts and specialized “snooper” trucks to inspect structural components of the Ben Williamson Memorial Bridge at 12th Street and the Simeon Willis Memorial Bridge at 13th Street. The inspections are scheduled over the next two weeks depending on the weather, according to a news release.
The inspection will require daily lane closures between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
One lane of the two-lane green bridge at 12th Street will be closed starting Monday. It will lead to merging traffic entering the bridge from U.S. 52 in the Coal Grove area of Ohio.
The inspection of that span should be completed by Friday, weather permitting.
The following week, the inspection crews will move to the three-lane bridge at 13th Street.
One lane of the span over the Ohio River will be closed from Sept. 25-29.
Motorists should expect merging traffic past the Winchester Avenue intersection in downtown Ashland.
Daily work and lane closures could be rescheduled due to weather, according to the release.
Motorists should heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment on the bridges, according to the release.
