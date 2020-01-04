ASHLAND — Ashland is now home to the tallest series of classical mythology and contemporary art sculptures in one place in the nation, according to world-renowned artist Gines Serran-Pagan.
Three 32- to 35-foot sculptures named Vulcan, Venus and Genesis were crafted by Serran-Pagan, who was born in Spain but has spent most of his life in New York City. They sit on 10-foot-high pylons on Ashland’s riverfront.
“I was aware that when I was creating them that they were going to be the largest group of these types of sculptures in the United States,” Serran-Pagan said. “I was also aware that ‘Venus of Ashland’ was going to be the largest female classical mythology statue in the world.”
Hundreds gathered in Ashland on Friday for a presentation by Serran-Pagan at the historic Paramount Arts Center to learn about the artist, his vision for the sculptures and to see videos showing how each was created. The presentation was followed by a lighting ceremony at the Port of Ashland where the three sculptures were placed at Ashland’s Riverfront Park.
Jane Layman, of Ashland, said the sculptures are a beautiful addition to the city.
“In my opinion, these sculptures do stand for many of the things Ashland is known for,” she said.
Greg Newkirk, of Cincinnati, Ohio, said he drove more than two hours to attend the festivities and see the massive works of art in person.
“When I heard the three largest statues of this kind were going to be in Ashland, Kentucky, I couldn’t resist coming to the presentation and dedication ceremonies,” he said. “This is pretty amazing.”
Ashland Mayor Steve Gilmore called the placement of the sculptures and dedication ceremonies a historic day for the city.
“In addition to being the tallest series of sculptures in one place, they are the first to mix traditional and contemporary styles in America,” he said. “This is a great day not only for Ashland, but the entire Tri-State region.”
A humble Serran-Pagan said he fell in love with Ashland while visiting a friend.
“We were talking about the history of Ashland and I was impressed by the amazing energy in this area and region,” he said. “We drove down Winchester Avenue and then made our way to the riverfront, and I loved the landscape of the riverfront.”
Serran-Pagan says his Ashland friend showed him a Paul G. Blazer High School yearbook and he saw some architectural images and geometrical designs that caught his attention.
“I was familiar with some of the designs from artwork done by Michelangelo, Donatello and Raphael who used that similar design in some of their artwork,” he said. “I could interpret them and they represented the elements of life, which include air, water, fire and God.”
Serran-Pagan and Gilmore said the project started about two years ago after the two met at a birthday party that the anonymous donor was having for his father, who was turning 100 years old.
The project is totally funded by the anonymous benefactor.
“This project isn’t costing the city anything,” Gilmore said. “I can’t thank our anonymous donor and artist Gines Serran-Pagan enough for this wonderful gift to Ashland.”
Gilmore said the anonymous donor is a native of Ashland whom he has known his entire life.
“I don’t know the exact amount of this gift, but I would estimate it to be in the millions of dollars,” he said. “He still has a home in Ashland but doesn’t want to be identified at this time.”
Gilmore said the donor is a humble person.
The largest of the three sculptures is Genesis. Gilmore said the Genesis sculpture has a spiritual significance and represents the strength of Ashland’s faith community.
“It will be up more in the front of the other two sculptures, and it will rotate and the rods will be lighted as it rotates,” he said. “The lights will automatically come on at dusk and then go off at dawn.”
Vulcan is the mythical god of metalworking and is depicted hammering on a forge.
“He represents all of the hardworking people of Ashland and the city’s history with metal and steel,” Serran-Pagan said.
The third sculpture is of Venus, Vulcan’s wife, the mythical god of love and beauty. She is depicted offering an ash tree.
“She symbolizes the city’s natural beauty and love,” Gilmore said. “She has an ash tree in the palm of her hand with the roots hanging down. She represents the natural beauty of our area and how we have taken care of our environment.”
Serran-Pagan said the three structures were molded with clay, then coated in fiberglass. They were then bronzed and placed in open containers to allow the material to weather on their trip from China where they were created.
“It took 40 days to transport them to America, and they were picked up in Norfolk, Virginia,” the mayor said. “Then they were brought by truck to Ashland.”
Gilmore said these works of art will advance an already strong arts community in Ashland and the entire Tri-State region.
“We believe these artworks advance the city’s artistic offerings and will bring in folks from across the country, and maybe even around the world, to Ashland,” he said.
Gilmore said the reaction from the community has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We now have a major installment from a world-renowned artist right here in Ashland,” he said.
“Motorists will be able to see these sculptures as they get close to Ashland from Huntington on U.S. 52 in Ohio. We believe this is going to be a one-of-a-kind tourist attraction that will draw folks from across the country and around the world to Ashland.”