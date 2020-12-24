ASHLAND — While it might be common for places of worship to display a Nativity scene around Christmas time, the one on display at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ashland isn’t your standard issue.
Parishioner David Bush collected each individual piece of the Nativity over the course of six years and this Christmas, he finally completed the set that is a replica of the creche on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.
“When they (the museum) first unveiled this, they made it available and so people could place an order for it but they never knew which pieces would come and when,” Father Andrew Garner said.
The set is made up of all the traditional elements of a Nativity scene and also includes an angel tree.
Bush, he added, is in charge of changing decorations for each season at the church and once his set was complete, asked or permission to display it inside this season.
“He actually just got the Mary, Joseph and Christ child pieces last week. I told him he absolutely could put it up,” said Garner. “I love good artwork and what a great display this is. You don’t even have to go to New York to see it.”
Holy Family Parish will hold six different masses over the course of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, including a true midnight mass. Garner said they wouldn’t traditionally hold this many services on or around Christmas but adjustments have been made to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols.
“It means a whole lot because we have people coming to mass (now) that we have not seen since March. Typically we wouldn’t have many masses over Christmas to follow protocol, but the schedule we are following will allow around 550 people to be here,” Garner said.