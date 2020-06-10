ASHLAND — The Ashland Board of City Commissioners will name someone to replace Patricia “Pat” Steen during a regular board meeting at noon Thursday, according to Mayor Steve Gilmore.
Steen resigned her seat as a commissioner Monday after she supported inflammatory social media posts made by her son and others following protests after the death of a Minneapolis man in police custody last month.
Meanwhile, Steen could be voted back in office in January. She is among nine candidates for four two-year terms on the June 23 Kentucky primary ballot.
“She hasn’t withdrawn,” said Boyd County Clerk Susan Campbell. “Her name’s still on the ballot.”
One of the nine candidates for the board will be eliminated in the primary election later this month. The eight others will advance to the November general election. The four with the most votes this fall will get two-year terms on the board starting in 2021.
Gilmore said the board didn’t want to name any of those candidates to fill the remaining six months of Steen’s seat. The person selected by the board will serve through the end of the year, he said.
Steen sent a letter of resignation Monday to Gilmore following outrage on social media sparked by the posts she “liked.”
“I am deeply saddened and sorrowful by the pain I have caused by my failure to condemn a Facebook post of my son’s,” Steen said in her resignation letter. “I believe my presence on the commission would only be a distraction from the work the commission has before it, and I have therefore decided to resign my seat on the commission, effective immediately.”