ASHLAND — An Ashland city commissioner resigned Monday after she failed to condemn her son’s social media posts condemning nationwide protesting against social injustice and racism, which broke out after the recent Minneapolis death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for several minutes.
Ashland commissioner Patricia “Pat” Steen sent her letter of resignation to Mayor Steve Gilmore on Monday after public outrage broke out over the weekend due to anti-riot posts made on Facebook by her son, at least one of which she “liked” by clicking a thumbs-up button connected to the post.
Steen has since said she failed to speak out against the post and was saddened by her failure to do so.
One post she liked read “Wanna stop the Riots? Mobilize the septic tank trucks, put a pressure cannon on em … hose em down … the end.” Another post made by her son said the rioters had turned every major city into “Planet of the Apes” and wished all participants would contract COVID-19.
In her letter of resignation, Steen said, “I am deeply saddened and sorrowful by the pain I have caused by my failure to condemn a Facebook post of my son’s. Anyone who knows me knows my heart, and I have always tried to have the best interests of all of Ashland’s citizens as my only motivation as a city commissioner.
“With that said, I believe my presence on the commission would only be a distraction from the work the commission has before it, and I have therefore decided to resign my seat on the commission, effective immediately.”
Steen had been appointed to the Board of Commissioners after her husband’s death in 2018. Three city commissioners remain — Matt Perkins, Amanda Clark and Mary Gute.
Clark condemned the posts on Facebook.
“To be clear, I have not spoken to this colleague and do not know the motive behind the liking of the post,” she wrote. “I will simply make this statement: We’ve all heard the quote, ‘The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.’ Any response besides condemnation to a post like that is reprehensible. There is no place in government for leaders who believe turning hoses on humans who are trying to be heard is acceptable. There is no place in our community for those who believe a portion of our community is not entitled to a voice. Unity is the only way forward.”