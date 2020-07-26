ASHLAND — High school faculty in Ashland are preparing to roll out unconscious bias and potential racial trauma trainings before the next school year, following public protests against racism and police brutality, says an Ashland high school teacher.
“Through Marathon’s corporate office, a diversity team is going to put (a training) on for teachers the week before school starts,” said Misty Barnett, an AP Language Arts teacher.
Barnett orchestrated the trainings and hopes to later include more faculty training for guidance in navigating tough topics.
This comes after national unrest following the killing of George Floyd by four on-duty police officers; the moment — captured on film — set off protests across all 50 states.
Even before the unrest, some Ashland community members have been pushing conversation about education’s role in racial equity.
Bernice Henry, Ashland city commissioner, attended Booker T. Washington School, a segregated school that taught black students in first through 12th grade, until schools in Ashland were integrated in 1960. After transferring to Ashland high school in ninth grade, Henry went on to graduate from Ashland in its second class of seniors.
Now, Henry is a prominent figure in the Ashland school system, having served as a community engagement coordinator for Ashland Independent Schools and a facilitator for Head Start preschool for a combined total of 45 years.
She says since her time as a student, she has seen some changes in the way Ashland addresses black history — but not enough.
“I’ve seen a lot of things change for the better. I’ve also seen a lot of things that should’ve happened that did not happen,” said Henry.
Henry says schools still need to work on when they begin to incorporate black and multicultural history.
“Some don’t learn until middle school. That’s too late to interject that history … We need to introduce a multicultural education as early as 3 years old because that’s really when we start noticing the differences,” said Henry.
Lauren Canty, an Ashland graduate with a degree in museum studies, says this “time of reflection” following the killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery and Kentucky native Breonna Taylor is an opportunity for teachers to address the issue.
“I think this is a great time for teachers to reconsider lesson plans they may have been using for years,” said Canty. “It’s important for us to connect the events of the past to the present because if we don’t, we miss the institutional effects they still are producing today.”
Canty said this lack of education affected her personally as a black student struggling to understand the reactions of her classmates during the 2008 election of former President Barack Obama.
“I had a tough time in high school because I didn’t understand that I was experiencing microaggressions during that political time. I learned everything when I got to college,” she said.
Marie Troxler was also raised in the Ashland school system and echoed Canty’s experiences.
“I didn’t really realize the racism I experienced until I learned more about it in law school, and I think people need to be mindful of implicit bias,” said Troxler.
Troxler, now a family attorney and organizer for the anti-discrimination group Ashland For Change, works to educate those in the community about the history she says can be overlooked in school curriculum.
“We learn that Rosa Parks didn’t want to get off the bus, but we never hear about the Birmingham Protests or the sit-ins that happened after that,” said Troxler. “History is repeating itself because we don’t truly know about the past to learn from it.”
During the midst of protests, Troxler was uploading her own lessons in black history, teaching friends online about events like the massacre of “Black Wall Street,” a neighborhood of wealthy black residents in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in 1921.
Henry agrees current education on past and present racial strife often misses the mark.
“It’s still taught as an extra or a small addition to a portion of lesson plans, but not taught alongside history,” said Henry.
Henry said that although she wants better for the Ashland school system, she doesn’t believe the lack of education is intentional, and instead is in part due to a lack of lived experience for most teachers and students.
“Because Ashland has such a small minority population, there aren’t as many people pushing that we have these conversations. That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t teach it — that’s even more reason to,” said Henry.
As an independent district, Ashland is 93.3% white, according to the U.S. census; 2.4% of residents identify as black, 0.6% identify as Asian American, 3.1% identify as biracial, and 1.7% identify as Hispanic or Latinx.
Troxler says this is what makes diversity training for teachers, Ashland Independent administrators and faculty so important.
But the change in how teachers address this history and learn about race is coming, says Barnett, the AP Language Arts teacher.
“I’ve been meeting with teachers about how we can make curriculum more inclusive. The issue some are facing now is where to go to get those resources,” said Barnett.
Despite this, Barnett is hopeful for a future that is inclusive and uplifts all students in the Ashland school system.
“I’m trying to be hopeful because something about this time feels different. In the aftermath of everything … as teachers we have to be anti-racist,” said Barnett. “Our students need to know if they come to us with those issues, they will be addressed.”