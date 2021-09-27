ASHLAND — An Ashland dentist and his wife are accused of defrauding the Internal Revenue Service by spending money withheld from employees’ paychecks on themselves, rather than paying their taxes.
According to an indictment handed up in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, William and Kathy Thorner, the owner and office manager for Caring Dentistry in Ashland, were indicted on nine counts of failure to truthfully account for an pay over withholding and Social Security taxes, two counts of subscribe false return and a single count of conspiracy.
The indictment states Kathy Thorner overstated Caring Dentistry’s expenses on income tax returns and other forms while also understating their income and other tax information. The indictment only charges her for $93,767 worth of payroll tax not paid from 2015 through 2017.
Caring Dentistry was required to withhold taxes from its employees paychecks for federal income and Medicare and Social Security taxes and is required to make deposits of payroll taxes to the IRS periodically.
It was also required to file each quarter a form setting forth total amount of wages and other compensation subject to withholdings, the indictment said.
Kathy Thorner, who had control over the office bookkeeping from August 2010 to December 2017, is accused from 2014 to 2017 causing the company to make thousands of dollars of expenditures for her own personal benefit and the benefit of her husband and others, instead of paying the IRS payroll tax withheld from employees’ paychecks for other employee benefits, including 401k plans, the indictment said.
The indictment states the Thorners spent from 2013 to 2017 more than $900,000 on personal expenses from the Caring Dentistry business accounts while only paying portions of the payroll taxes owed.
William Thorner was notified in August 2013 his wife was not paying the payroll taxes, but the activity continued for some time. The indictment accused the pair of conspiring together to defraud the IRS.
The couple has been summoned to appear before a federal judge in Ashland at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.