ASHLAND — An Ashland couple will spend more than a combined 15 years behind bars after admitting to possessing more than 1,100 grams of methamphetamine in their home.

Franklin Certain, 38, and Rikki Wurts, 24, were sentenced in federal court on Friday, to 10 years and five years and 10 months in prison respectively, before U.S. District Judge David Bunning. They had pleaded guilty in March to possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to U.S. Attorney Robert Duncan Jr., the plea agreements state law enforcement responded to an animal complaint at a home shared by the couple. During the call, officers found them in possession of 1,189.3 grams of meth. While in custody, Wurts spoke to a relative about the incident and confirmed they had been selling the drug.

Under federal law, Certain and Wurts must serve 85% of his prison sentence. Upon his release, Certain will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years, and Wurts will be under supervision for five years.

