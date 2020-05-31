ASHLAND — A $1,000 scholarship will be awarded to 10 graduating high school seniors pursuing further education, thanks to the Ashland Credit Union’s 2020 Scholarship Program.
The winners are:
Joshua Griffith — Russell High School (KY)
Barrett Blevins — Russell High School (KY)
Stevan Barker — Rose Hill Christian Academy (KY)
Kyle McComis — Paul G. Blazer High School (KY)
April Stinson — Boyd County High School (KY)
Harper Esterle — Archbishop McNicholas High School (OH)
Mary “Betsy” Germann — Paul G. Blazer High School (KY)
Sophia Sutton — Olentangy High School (OH)
Samantha Adkins — Fairbanks High School (OH)
Megan Sullivan — Park High School (MN)
“While not what they pictured, it is safe to say that the class of 2020 has had the most unique high-school graduating experience,” said ACU President Larry Lucas. “ACU is proud of them and their resiliency. We are very impressed by the amount of strong scholarship applications we received. Congratulations to all 2020 graduates and a special congratulations to these scholarship winners.”
ACU’s Scholarship Program is in its fifth year. Since inception, $41,000 in scholarships has been given to high achieving seniors who excel in and out of the classroom. In addition to a high GPA, community involvement, volunteerism and extra-curricular activities are all considered when scoring applicants.