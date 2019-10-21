ASHLAND — Ashland Credit Union is bringing the futuristic world of “Mad City,” a hands-on financial literacy learning experience, to local high school students beginning Monday.
This exercise helps students make real-life financial decisions and places an emphasis on learning proper budgeting skills, how to write a check, how to balance a checkbook and how to expect the unexpected, credit union officials said in a press release.
The way the program works is that each student will randomly be given an occupation, salary, spouse, children and debt. They will learn how to budget, track receipts and learn from the consequences of their financial missteps. Credit Union staff and community partners will be manning “life stations” where students will choose a vehicle, living arrangements, plan for childcare and groceries and more. Each student will have to visit all stations while keeping in mind that their expenses also include obligations like credit card debt, medical insurance and a student loan payment. Participants will fill out a debit card register and a budget worksheet as they complete their tasks.
“ACU views financial education as a critical component to preparing high schoolers for later success in life,” said Larry Lucas, president of Ashland Credit Union. “Avoiding financial pitfalls and making wise choices with your finances will ultimately reduce one of the major sources of stress that people face. This reality fair was designed to ultimately teach them that these choices in life matter. At ACU, our mission is to maximize the financial well-being of our members. This financial well-being starts with the daily decisions these students will be making.”
Students will experience surprise bonuses to their accounts, which they are required to save, along with unexpected expenses that may bust their overall budget. The intent of this project is to provide a lasting impression of how each of our financial choices impact our future.
“This experience gives students an opportunity they may not get anywhere else,” said Elizabeth Hensley, marketing specialist and project facilitator for Ashland Credit Union. “It also offers it in a memorable way so, they are having fun while learning about something that has an everyday impact.”
The following is a schedule of confirmed participating schools, dates, and times:
n Paul Blazer High School on Monday, Oct. 21, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
n Raceland-Worthington High School on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
n Boyd County High School on Monday, Oct. 28, from 8:45 to 10:45 a.m. and from 12:45 to 2:45 p.m.
n Holy Family High School on Friday, Nov. 8, in the afternoon, time to be announced.
n Fairview High School on Friday, Nov. 15, in the afternoon, time to be announced.
n Rose Hill High School on Friday, Nov. 22, in the afternoon, time to be announced.
For more information or to find out how your local community group or school can benefit from having an ACU Reality Fair, contact Hensley at 606-329-5482.