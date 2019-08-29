ASHLAND - Students at Summit Elementary School were welcomed back to school with a Little Free Library.
Little Free Library is a nonprofit founded to inspire a love of reading, build community and spark creativity by fostering neighborhood book exchanges around the world.
The library was funded by a grant from the Walmart Supercenter Store No. 2638 in Ashland. Sherry Stultz, associate professor at Morehead State University, wrote the grant application to Walmart to fund the project.
The $1,000 grant was used to fund the purchase of the library as well as more than $400 worth of children's books.
"Providing students with access to free books they can read and share will help encourage them to develop their reading skills," Stultz said in a news release, which noted that many of the books in the library were Caldecott or Newbery Medal winners.
Stultz plans to make a class project for her MSU students to help keep the library stocked with books. She hopes to provide libraries to other area schools in the future.
The library was presented to Sean Stewart, principal of Summit Elementary. It is located to the left of the main entrance of the school next to the reflection bench that remembers a former SES student, Kylie Stevens.
Jeremy Clayborne, of Huntington, assembled and installed the Little Free Library at Summit Elementary School.