ASHLAND — The city of Ashland got into the Christmas spirit Tuesday with the annual parade put on as part of the Winter Wonderland of Lights.
Featuring a theme of “Christmas Miracle,” the parade wound its way through downtown Ashland led by grand marshal Montana Fouts.
The annual Winter Wonderland of Lights continues through Jan. 2, 2022, and features more than 800,000 lights on 60 holiday displays around Ashland Central Park. Other events, including train rides, visits with Santa and karaoke, also are planned as part of the festival. A complete schedule of events can be found online at www.winterwonderlandoflights.org.
The Winter Wonderland of Lights is open from dusk until 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from dusk until 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Admission is free.
The festival is a project of the Ashland Alliance.
