ASHLAND — City Commissioner Matt Perkins was the only person to file for a four-year term as mayor and will be unopposed in the general election unless someone files a last-minute write-in campaign, according to Boyd County Clerk Debbie Jones.
Perkins, 42, Ashland’s mayor pro tem, has twice been elected as a city commissioner.
“My focus will continue to be on issues like transparency, good customer service and to focus on building the city’s infrastructure and eliminating red tape,” Perkins said Tuesday.
Mayor Steve Gilmore said it was a difficult decision not to seek another term as mayor, but he wants to spend more time with his family. Gilmore has served 8 1/2 years as mayor and about eight years as Ashland’s superintendent of schools. His term expires at the end of the year.
Meanwhile, nine candidates have filed for two-year terms on the Ashland Board of City Commissioners in the May 19 primary, according to the clerk’s office.
City Commissioners Patricia Steen, Amanda Clark and Marty Gute all are seeking another two-year term on the board.
Since there are nine candidates, there will be a primary in May. One of the candidates will be eliminated and the remaining eight candidates will face off in the November general election.
Former City Commissioner Cheryl Spriggs is among the candidates to file. The other candidates are Becky Miller, Randall Memmer, Frank Fitpatrick, Joshua Blanton and Gerald B. Thompson.