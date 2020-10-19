HUNTINGTON — Artists are in action, livening up the space now known as “Art Alley” in downtown Ashland.
The AKY Urban Art Projects group has transformed the alley between 15th and 16th streets and Winchester and Greenup avenues into a colorful art walk. The project has been completely citizen funded by online donations.
“This group was formed originally to get the Ashland mural up behind the Delta Hotel,” said Lyndi Lowman, of Ashland. “We did a fundraiser on Facebook and ended up raising over eight grand in 23 hours. It was insane, everyone jumped on and said ‘Yeah, we wanna do it!’”
The bright blue Ashland mural behind the hotel, dubbed “the top selfie spot in downtown Ashland,” was completed in May.
“We over-raised the funds, and so we said ‘Well, we are gonna have to do something else.’ So that’s how the idea of the alley walk started.”
More information on Art Alley and other public art locations in the Ashland area can be found online at www.visitaky.com/murals.
This weekend, artists with SquarePegs Studio and Design were doing additional work on designs that include a large, recently completed “Love Over Everything” banner image, stenciled people and creatures, and more.
“I think that’s what’s nice about this mural. This install is showing people that it doesn’t have to be huge to be impactful and interesting,” said Grace Dixon, of Ashland.