IRONTON — An Ashland man was acquitted Thursday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on a charge of murder, but convicted on charges of tampering with evidence and trafficking marijuana.
A jury found Aaron K. Scott, 35, of the 1000 block of Commanche Drive, Ashland, not guilty of fatally shooting Anthony Wayne Pemberton on Dec. 9 at 176 County Road 7D, Ironton.
Scott shot Pemberton in the leg. The bullet must have hit an artery and Pemberton died from the wounds, according to testimony.
A self-defense claim was used in Scott’s defense, according to testimony in the four-day trial that started Monday before Judge Andy Ballard. The jury deliberated for about three-and-a-half hours before returning the verdicts.
Pemberton reportedly was armed with a club-like stick with a rubber handle, according to testimony.
Scott faces a maximum four years in prison in the case — three years on the tampering charge for removing clothes and a weapon from the scene and another year for trafficking in marijuana.
Ballard set final sentencing in the case for July 18. The judge also ordered a presentencing investigation. Scott has no criminal record, according to authorities.
A co-defendant, Linessa Bailey, 34, of County Road 7D, Ironton, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide prior to the trial. She also testified in the case as part of a plea agreement.
Bailey could be sentenced to up to two years in prison with early release after a year. Ballard set final sentencing in that case for July 20.
Scott was represented in the case by Brad Barbin, a Columbus, Ohio, lawyer. He also took the stand in his own defense in the murder trial.
Jeff Smith, an assistant Lawrence County attorney, prosecuted the case. He said a change in Ohio’s self-defense law could have been a factor in the case. The law changes and strengthens, in some cases, the “stand your ground” provisions.
