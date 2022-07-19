IRONTON — An Ashland man acquitted following a murder trial last month in Ironton will spend no time in prison on related charges of tampering with evidence and trafficking in marijuana.
Aaron K. Scott, 35, of the 1000 block of Commanche Drive, Ashland, was acquitted of the murder of Wayne Pemberton at his home in Lawrence County. Defense counsel argued self defense and a jury in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court earlier this year agreed.
Scott shot Pemberton in the leg last Dec. 9 in Lawrence County, and he bled to death. The jury did convict Scott on charges of tampering with evidence and trafficking in marijuana. The charges carry a maximum prison sentence of four years.
Pemberton was armed with a cane-like stick with a bicycle-like grip, leading the jury to come back with a not guilty sentence on the murder charge.
The office of Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson recommended a prison sentence of three years and eligibility for early release after six months to the STAR Community Justice Center for Scott. The program at STAR can take two to four months to complete.
Judge Andy Ballard ordered a pre-sentencing investigation in the case. That recommendation called for Scott to be placed on community control sanctions (probation) for four years including completion of the program at STAR.
Scott had no criminal record, according to authorities.
It came out at trial that Scott had a double kidney transplant from a 3-year-old girl who drowned and wasn’t eligible for the program at STAR due to his medical condition.
Ballard placed Scott on four years probation and transferred the probation to Kentucky.
Two women also were charged in the case. Rhonda Mitchell, 31, of Ashland, Scott’s girlfriend, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence for taking clothes from the scene following the shooting. She testified in the June trial, and also was placed on probation in the case.
Final sentencing for Linessa Bailey, 34, of County Road 7D, is set for Wednesday. As part of a plea agreement, she faces a two-year prison sentence in the case with the possibility of early release after serving a year behind bars.
