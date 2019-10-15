ASHLAND — A man has been charged with murder in the September death of a 65-year-old Ashland resident.
George Michael Slone, 49, of Ashland, was arrested Thursday, Oct. 10, by the University of Kentucky Police Department on Bull Len Road in Lexington, Kentucky, and charged with murder and third-degree criminal trespassing, according to Fayette County Detention Center inmate records.
Ashland Police said they responded to a residence on Auburn Avenue in South Ashland to check on the welfare of a resident.
Upon arrival officers found the resident, Phil Marzetti, 65, deceased. Also, officers found evidence of foul play, according to a news release from the Ashland Police Department.
Marzetti’s body was taken to Frankfort, Kentucky, for an autopsy.
According to the Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond, Marzetti was pronounced dead at the scene.
The following information was provided by booking records from Western Regional Jail:
Two people were jailed on felony charges since Sunday evening, according to booking records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.
Clayton Robert Cremeans, 38, was incarcerated at 1:30 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance and entry of a building other than dwelling. Bond was set at $10,000 cash/surety.
Cody Austin Meadows, 21, was incarcerated at 4 a.m. Monday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was set at $35,000 cash/surety.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 10 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Possession of a controlled substance, warrant service/execution, 11:46 p.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Domestic assault, destruction of property, burglary, entry of dwelling or outhouse, 8:26 p.m. Sunday, 2500 block of West 5th Avenue.
Information report, 8:36 p.m. Sunday, 200 block of 19th Street.
Stolen auto/auto theft, 5:32 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of 9th Avenue.
Petit larceny, 2 p.m. Saturday, 200 block of 19th Street.
Battery, petit larceny, domestic battery, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 200 block of Short Street.
Deceased person, 7:23 a.m. Sunday, in the first block of 13th Street.
Destruction of property, 9 p.m. Saturday, 900 block of 11th Avenue.
Auto tampering, burglary tools, warrant execution/service, 2:53 a.m. Sunday, 1100 block of 3rd Avenue.
Malicious or unlawful assault, battery, 12:35 a.m. Sunday, 1400 block of 5th Avenue.