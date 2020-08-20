ASHLAND — An Ashland man was arrested after he was accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.
According to the Kentucky State Police, Larry R. Whitt, 61, of Ashland, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under 12 years of age.
His arrest came after the Kentucky State Police Post 14 Ashland received a report of a juvenile sexual assault victim. Police found through their investigation there was sufficient evidence to charge Whitt. An arrest warrant was obtained and he was arrested as a result.
The investigation remains ongoing.