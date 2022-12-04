The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

court BLOX 7.tif
Metro Creative

IRONTON — An Ashland man was convicted last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of three counts of rape following a two-day trial.

James Stewart, 35, of the 2100 block of Dixon Street, Ashland, faces a maximum prison sentence of 33 to 38 and-a-half years in prison and could be named a tier 3 sexual offender requiring him to report his address to authorities for the remainder of his life, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.