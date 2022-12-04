IRONTON — An Ashland man was convicted last week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court of three counts of rape following a two-day trial.
James Stewart, 35, of the 2100 block of Dixon Street, Ashland, faces a maximum prison sentence of 33 to 38 and-a-half years in prison and could be named a tier 3 sexual offender requiring him to report his address to authorities for the remainder of his life, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Anderson, who prosecuted the case before Judge Andy Ballard, said he would seek the maximum prison sentence in the case Dec. 14 when final sentencing is scheduled. Stewart was found guilty of three counts of rape of a 13-year-old girl, according to Anderson.
A co-defendant, Faith R. Long, 25, of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, earlier pleaded guilty in the case. She faces a prison sentence of 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison. Her final sentencing also is set for Dec. 14.
In an unrelated case, Carl Rouse, 45, of Memorial Boulevard, Huntington, pleaded guilty to charges including tampering with evidence. He was sentenced to three years in prison. His case had been set for trial Friday, but entered a plea on Wednesday.
In other cases:
Scott L. Midkiff, 36, of Camp Road, Lavalette, pleaded guilty in a drug trafficking case and was sentenced to a year in prison. The sentence is to run concurrently with a 15-year prison sentence Midkiff is serving.
Elijah W. Chapman, 27, pleaded guilty of the theft of $3,000 worth of scrap metal. He was placed in a diversion program and agreed to pay $3,000 in restitution.
Bradley S. Dunlap, 47, of Owensboro, Kentucky, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years. His probation was transferred to Kentucky, and he was ordered to pay court costs.
Jacob Spencer, 28, of the 100 block of 2nd Avenue, Chesapeake, Ohio, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed in treatment in lieu of conviction and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
