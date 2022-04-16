IRONTON — An Ashland man pleaded not guilty during an appearance in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court earlier this week to three counts of F-1 rape of an underage female.
James D. Stewart, 35, of the 2100 block of Dixon Street, Ashland, entered the innocent plea Wednesday in Ironton. Judge Andy Ballard set a bond hearing in the case for 10:30 a.m. Monday. Meanwhile, Stewart is being held without bond at the Scioto County Jail in Portsmouth.
Each charge carries a maximum sentence upon conviction of 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison.
In an unrelated case, Brandon S. McClaskey, 21, of the 2500 block of 10th Avenue, Huntington, admitted violating community control sanctions and was sentenced to a year in prison. He was indicted earlier on charges of breaking and entering, possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs.
In other cases:
- Delbert Dean, 44, who is homeless, pleaded guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity. As part of a plea agreement, a charge of receiving stolen property is to be dismissed. Final sentencing was set for May 18.
- Stephen L. Runyon, 39, of Catletts Creek Road, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, pleaded guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound, driving while intoxicated and driving on a suspended license. He was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction. He was ordered to complete a program at Mended Reeds in Ironton, fined $500, had his license suspended for a year and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service. He also was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
- Cody T. Wilson, 31, of Old Spring Valley Road, Huntington, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and was placed on intervention in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. He also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
- Keith Cox Jr., 29, of Private Drive 2486, Kitts Hill, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. He also was ordered to complete a treatment program at Mended Reeds.
- Kimberly M. Moore, 42, of Harrison Street, Ashland, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of meth and was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction. She is required to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year and to get treatment.
- Shannon L. Clark, 36, of County Road 14, Waterloo, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to pay $1,850 in restitution, do 200 hours of community service and get a mental health assessment in a theft case.
- Robert S. Collins, 49, of the 3000 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions. He was ordered to complete a treatment program at Mended Reeds and do 200 hours of community service.
- David R. Havel, 40, of the 700 block of Etna Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to four counts of aggravated trafficking of drugs. He was released on a $20,000 signature bond while the case is pending.