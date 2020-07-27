CHARLESTON — An Ashland man will spend more than a year in federal prison after he admitted to illegally possessing a pistol last year.
Christopher Reed, 29, of Ashland, was sentenced to serve one year and three months after previously pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. He will also have to serve three years’ supervised release after he is released.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Reed admitted he was operating a vehicle in Charleston Feb. 3, 2019, when law enforcement officers conducted a traffic stop for a violation. A passenger in the vehicle was determined to have an outstanding arrest warrant from Detroit, Michigan, for disarming a police officer.
Officers searched the vehicle and discovered Reed had a loaded Jimenez Arms J.A. 25 pistol in the console of his vehicle. Reed admitted that he possessed the firearm and that he was a convicted felon.
He was not allowed to possess that firearm because of a 2013 conviction in Detroit for carrying a concealed weapon and a 2014 conviction in Cabell County Circuit Court for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute a controlled substance.