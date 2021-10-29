IRONTON — An Ashland man was indicted Wednesday on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of 90 grams of meth and possession of 17 grams of heroin.
Quazaa S. Farrow, 19, of the 300 block of Blackburn Avenue, was named a defendant in the drug case.
He was among several dozen people indicted this week, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
In an unrelated case, Cindra M. Sang-Terry, 32, of the 1100 block of Jackson Avenue, Huntington, was charged with felonious assault on a peace officer and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
Joshua P. Adams, 18, of the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio, was charged with the rape of a child under the age of 13.
Scott D. Christian, 42, of Ohio 650, Ironton, was indicted on charges of aggravated trafficking and possession of 42.1 grams of meth, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, two other counts of aggravated possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance and receiving $552 in the proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceeding.
Michael D. Fields, 21, of Charleston, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor and failure to appear.
Kyle L. Morrison, 25, of Fisher Brown Road, Wayne, was charged with aggravated possession of 4 grams of meth and domestic violence.
Chester E. Stamper, 61, of the 2800 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated trafficking of 3.6 grams of meth and trafficking in 2 grams of hashish.
Todd A. Phillips, 30, of the 300 block of Mulberry Street, Ironton, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and vandalism for cutting off an ankle monitor.
Flint E. Topping, 50, of Township Road 266, Kitts Hill, was indicted on charges of having weapons while under disability and domestic violence.
Misty D. Hunt, 41, of the 1700 block of Carver Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Comfort Goody, 24, of Township Road 297, Ironton, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, possession of a fentanyl-related compound and aggravated possession of meth.
Robert Womack II, 52, of the 900 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of meth and tampering with evidence.
Tyler L. Cole, 25, of the 2100 block of 29th Street, Ashland, was charged with aggravated possession of 7.7 grams of meth and driving on a suspended license.
Beau D. Adkins, 37, of the 1600 block of South 3rd Street, Ironton, was charged with aggravated possession of 3.2 grams of meth.
Catherine Alice Havel, 27, of Township Road 247, Kitts Hill, was charged with aggravated trafficking of 3.5 grams of meth.
Amanda Blake, 41, of the 300 block of Washington Street, Coal Grove, was indicted on a charge of tampering with evidence.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.