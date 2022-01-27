IRONTON — An Ashland man was indicted on a charge of murder with a gun specification, tampering with evidence, trafficking in marijuana and involuntary manslaughter with a gun specification.
Aaron K. Smith, 35, of the 1000 block of Commanche Drive in Ashland, is charged with fatally shooting Anthony Wayne Pemberton last Dec. 9 in Lawrence County with a handgun. Pemberton was shot in a leg and later died, according to Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson.
Meanwhile, Linessa R. Bailey, 33, of County Road 7D, Ironton, was indicted on charges of complicity to involuntary manslaughter last Dec. 9 and complicity to trafficking in marijuana.
The two were among several dozen people indicted Tuesday by a Lawrence County grand jury.
In other cases:
- Michael D. Jenkins, 23, of the 700 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, was charged with four counts of trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking in cocaine and tampering with evidence.
- Tyler R. Madden, 28, of Lucasville, Ohio, was charged with aggravated possession of meth and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
- Rhonda S. Mitchell, 30, of Commanche Drive, Ashland, was charged with tampering with evidence.
- Kristen L. Mills, 38, of the 1600 block of Sycamore Street, Kenova, was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of meth. Mills also was charged with possession of cocaine.
- Christopher A. Mays, 35, of Riverside Drive, Lavalette, West Virginia, was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of 65 grams of meth. A co-defendant, Jody L. Metz, 55, of Williamsport, Pennsylvania, also was charged with aggravated trafficking and possession of 65 grams of meth.
- Jodi Rae Ridenour, 34, of County Road 64, Willow Wood, was charged with two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
- Logan J. Sizemore, 19, of County Road 181, Ironton, was charged with making terroristic threats.
- Barry E. Vaughn, 36, of Township Road 348, Ironton, was charged with two counts of aggravated possession of meth while in possession of a firearm, possession of a fentanyl-related compound, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.
- Adam C. Bailey, 34, of County Road 18, South Point, was indicted on a charge of grand theft of a pistol.
- Roy G. Bentley, 56, of County Road 56, Ironton, was indicted on a charge of aggravated possession of meth.
- John F. Smith, 40, of Gullett Road, Franklin Furnace, Ohio, was indicted on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
- Tori Y. Norman, 26, of Ponderosa Court, Ashland, was charged with improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, possession of a defaced firearm and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
- Austin L. Pritchard, 32, of the 1500 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, was charged with tampering with evidence and aggravated possession of meth.
- Staci L. Stein, 35, of the 1100 block of Stella Drive, Ashland, was charged with illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility.
- Bryan Keith Shaffer, 50, of Ohio 7, Proctorville, was charged with failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer and three counts of criminal damaging.
- Michael Aaron Morris, 38, of North 7th Street, Ironton, was charged with three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of meth.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.