IRONTON — An Ashland man was indicted Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on three counts of F-1 rape of an underage female in 2020.
James D. Stewart, 35, of the 2100 block of Dixon Street, Ashland, was named a defendant in the case. Each charge, upon conviction, carries a maximum prison sentence of 11 to 16-and-a-half years in prison.
In an unrelated case, Antoine Robert Whitney, 48, of Detroit, was indicted on charges of trafficking and possession of between 20 and 50 grams of a fentanyl-related compound, trafficking and possession of 40.27 grams of cocaine and aggravated trafficking and possession of 175 oxycodone tablets.
In another case, Emory Scott Burke, 41, of the 100 block of Scott Avenue, Ironton, was indicted on charges of robbery of the Desco Bank in Ironton on Feb. 18, two counts of tampering with evidence, making a terroristic threat by calling in a bomb threat during an alleged robbery and resisting arrest.
In other cases:
Robert A. Hankins, 19, of Private Road 1107, Kitts Hill, was indicted on charges of aggravated burglary and trespassing in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present.
Samantha R. Bentley, 27, of Township Road 1186, South Point, was indicted on charges of corrupting another with drugs, tampering with evidence, and trafficking and possession of drugs.
Brandon A. Pruitt, 20, of Private Drive 2560, Kitts Hill, was indicted on a charge of pandering sexually oriented matters involving a minor or impaired person.
Jessy L. Ball, 37, of the 1300 block of Jackson Avenue, Huntington, was indicted on charges of burglary and misdemeanor assault. A co-defendant, Ashley J. Honaker, 37, of the same address, faces similar charges.
Robert S. Hamlin Jr., 39, of Township Road 276, South Point, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence, vandalism and possession of a controlled substance analog.
Terry Shaver, 45, of County Road 31, Chesapeake, was indicted on charges of tampering with evidence and felony vandalism.
Jumoke D. Sowell, 47, of Lebanon, Ohio, was indicted on charges of having weapons while under disability and aggravated possession of drugs.
An indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
