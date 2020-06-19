ASHLAND — An Ashland man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.
According to a post on the Ashland Police Department’s Facebook page, Donald Wheeler, 46, of Ashland, crashed his moped into a telephone pole in the 3900 block of Skyline Drive in Ashland around 3 a.m. Friday.
Wheeler was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the post, the motorbike left the roadway in the curve and crossed a driveway and a side street before entering a grassy area, where it struck a utility pole.
Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor.