ASHLAND — An Ashland man recently admitted in federal court that he unlawfully used representative payee funds, which were received on behalf of individuals living in the Artrip Personal Care Home in Ashland, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Kentucky.
Mitchell Allen Artrip, 68, pleaded guilty to one count of representative payee fraud before United States District Court Judge David Bunning. Artrip admitted that, in his role as part owner of Artrip Personal Care home, he received representative payee benefits from the Social Security Administration on behalf of certain individuals living in his personal care home.
According to the plea agreement, between November 2013 and November 2017, Artrip received representative payee funds for more than 20 individuals, totaling $241,142. Artrip admitted he spent a total of $97,806 of those representative payee funds on expenses unrelated to the use and benefit of the beneficiaries, including on his two rental properties and personal farm.
Artrip agreed pay $97,806 in restitution to the victims. The restitution will be divided among the victims according to the plea agreement. Pursuant to the plea agreement, Artrip also agreed to sell the personal care home and withdraw as the representative payee for any current Social Security beneficiaries within the next 60 days.
Artrip is scheduled to be sentenced at 9 a.m. Jan. 24, 2020, in federal court in Ashland. He faces up to five years in prison.