ASHLAND — An Ashland man’s death is being investigated after he was rescued from a house fire.

According to a news release from Boyd County Coroner Mark Hammond, the Boyd County Coroner’s Office responded to the 3300 block of Morgan Avenue in the Midland Heights area of Ashland at 6:15 a.m. Saturday in reference to a man who had been rescued from a house fire.

Hammond said the victim was identified as Joshua Dean Gilliam, 43, of Ashland.

Gilliam’s body will be transported to Frankfort, Kentucky, for an autopsy to help determine the cause and manner of his death, Hammond said in the release.

The investigation is being led by the Ashland Police Department, Ashland Fire Department and the Boyd County Coroner’s Office, the release said. Boyd County EMS also responded to the scene.

