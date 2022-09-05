IRONTON — An Ashland man was sentenced to four years in prison Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
John Richard Kuhn, 23, of the 1700 block of Locust Street, Ashland, earlier pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound for selling drugs to a person who died from a drug overdose.
As part of a plea agreement, he could be released after serving six months in prison. Kuhn was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard.
In an unrelated case, Kristen L. Mills, 39, of the 1600 block of Sycamore Street, Kenova, was placed on community control sanctions for four years. Mills was ordered to get drug treatment and pay court costs, and her probation was transferred to West Virginia.
In other cases:
Jason J. Turner, 41, of Daisy Drive, Proctorville, admitted taking drugs while on probation and was ordered to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Malvin Turner, 74, of Township Road 1033, South Point, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine. He was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get a drug and alcohol assessment and get treatment, if needed.
David A. Rann, 18, of the 2500 block of South 6th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of a fentanyl-related compound. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond. He was ordered to get a drug and alcohol assessment and get treatment, if needed.
Dara L. Rowe, 43, of Private Drive 338, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability. Rowe was released on a $25,000 recognizance bond and ordered to get treatment.
Mitchell W. Glancy, 65, of McKenzie Avenue, Flatwoods, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability. He was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Laura D. Fisher, 34, of the 2100 block of South 4th Street, Ironton, pleaded not guilty to possession of cocaine, driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was released on a $20,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
Lauren E. Summers, 36, of Township Road 1093, South Point, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of meth and possession of a fentanyl-related compound.
Earls Ray Gills, 70, of Township Road 276N, South Point, pleaded not guilty to discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. Bond was set at $10,000.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.