IRONTON — An Ashland man was sentenced to four to six years in prison in a drug case in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court earlier this week.
Judge Andy Ballard sentenced Timothy Sizemore, 31, of the 800 block of Montgomery Avenue, Ashland. Sizemore pleaded guilty last week to trafficking in heroin and aggravated trafficking in drugs.
In an unrelated case, Jessica Stapleton, 35, of Private Drive 258, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete up to 135 days at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County. She pleaded guilty to felonious assault, criminal damaging, resisting arrest and failure to disclose. Ballard also ordered her to do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Albert Jenkins, 28, of the 700 block of Lawrence Street, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a criminal information charging him with two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, possession of heroin, possession of drugs and operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. He was released on a $50,000 recognizance bond on home confinement with an ankle monitor.
- Christopher Dickerson, 25, of Township Road 219, Ironton, pleaded innocent to a criminal information charging him with felonious assault. Bond was set at $25,000.
Prosecuting Attorney Brigham Anderson said his office would be having more cases handled through criminal informations. Anderson canceled a grand jury set to begin Monday because of the COVID-19 coronavirus.