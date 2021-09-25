IRONTON — An Ashland man was sentenced this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to seven years in prison in a drug case.
Kurtlen Brown, 22, of the 2400 block of Adams Avenue, Ashland, pleaded guilty earlier this month to possession of drugs. He was sentenced in the case by Judge Christen Finley.
In an unrelated case, an Ohio man was convicted last week following a two-day trial before Judge Andy Ballard. Robert Stevens, 43, of Beaver, Ohio, was convicted on charges of aggravated possession of drugs, tampering with evidence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.
Ballard set final sentencing in the case for Oct. 6. Stevens faces a maximum prison sentence in the case of seven-and-a-half years, according to court personnel.
In other cases:
Taylor Willis, 20, of County Road 52, Ironton, was placed on community control sanctions for four years and ordered to complete a two- to four-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Darryl Bryant, 39, of the 900 block of High Street, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring him to stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Anthony Gue, 30, of the 600 block of 4th Street, Huntington, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring him to stay drug- and alcohol-free for a year.
Todd A. Phillips, 30, of Private Drive 236, South Point, pleaded innocent to two counts of aggravated possession of meth, aggravated trafficking in meth and tampering with evidence. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond and ordered to wear an ankle monitor and get treatment at Mended Reeds in Ironton while the case is pending.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.