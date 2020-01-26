LEXINGTON, Ky. — An Ashland man was sentenced to prison for converting funds for personal care patients to his personal use.
Michael Allen Artrip, 68, was sentenced in federal court Friday to 13 months in federal prison for unlawfully utilizing representative payee funds, which were received on behalf of individuals living in the Artrip Personal Care Home in Ashland.
Artrip admitted in his plea agreement that, in his role as part owner of Artrip Personal Care Home, he received representative payee benefits from the Social Security Administration on behalf of certain individuals living in his personal care home.
According to the plea agreement, between November 2013 and November 2017, Artrip received representative payee funds for more than 20 individuals, totaling $241,142.
Artrip admitted he spent a total of $97,806 of those representative payee funds on expenses unrelated to the use and benefit of the beneficiaries, including on his two rental properties and personal farm.
Artrip pleaded guilty in August 2019. As part of his plea agreement, Artrip agreed to pay $97,806 in restitution to the victims. Pursuant to the plea agreement, Artrip also agreed to sell the personal care home and withdraw as the representative payee for any current Social Security beneficiaries.
Under federal law, Artrip must serve 85% of his prison sentence and will be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for three years. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge David Bunning.
The investigation was part of the Department of Justice’s Elder Justice Initiative and was assisted by the Kentucky Elder Justice Task Force, which is comprised of federal, state and local law enforcement and government agencies working together to protect the commonwealth’s elderly population from fraud and abuse, officials said.
The investigation was directed by the SSA-OIG. The U.S. was represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Kate K. Smith.