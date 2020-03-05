ASHLAND — Students at Ashland Middle School advanced as one of 20 finalists nationwide in Samsung’s Solve for Tomorrow contest for their invention of a device and smartphone app to help mobility-impaired students evacuate from the second floor of a building in the event of a fire.
The class will receive $50,000 in technology and equipment and will soon travel to New York City to present their project for a chance to win the grand prize of $100,000.
The contest tasked students to use science, technology, engineering and math to tackle a problem in their community, and those at Ashland Middle took things a step further, working to find a solution to a problem that could affect students everywhere.
“The previous solution wasn’t very efficient,” said student Riley Gussler. “You have to leave those mobility-impaired students in a safe room, and in the amount of time a first responder would take to get here to get them out of that area of the building, smoke can get into your lungs, and that’s not really a solution.”
The students working on the project received guidance from instructors John Leistner, Mark Harmon and David Sparks, who introduced the issue to the class by taking them to the top of the stairwell on the second floor of the building and asking, “What now?”
The class found through their research that smoke inhalation can cause significant harm in as little as three minutes, and got to work developing an app to help administrators locate mobility-impaired students in the school and a device to help them use the stairwell.
The group dubbed the project “No Child Left Behind,” which Leistner said is a play on education-focused legislation introduced years ago.
The project not only aims to help students, but also prevent firefighters from having to enter a burning building.
This isn’t the first time Ashland’s Solve for Tomorrow class has advanced in the competition. In 2018, the team was one of five schools to earn the national title.
More information about the projects and video submissions of each of the 20 finalists, as well as voting options for the Community Choice award, can be found at www.samsung.com/us/solvefortomorrow.