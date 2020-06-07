ASHLAND, Ky. — Ashland Middle School students walked away — virtually, that is — with $10,000 toward technology for their classrooms on Thursday when they were announced as Community Choice winners in the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest.
The contest is designed to inspire students to make an impact in their communities using science, technology, engineering and math.
Ashland Middle students worked on their project to improve exit protocol for mobility-impaired children in the event of an emergency at school through the duration of the academic year, and were named one of 20 national finalists and the recipients of $50,000 in Samsung technology.
With support from the community and voters across the country, the students will now have $60,000 of new equipment to return to in the fall.
“It was very exciting; it’s a big honor,” Ashland Middle School teacher John Leistner said. “Our small community, compared to California and the different places that have much larger populations, for our community to gather around us like that, it’s really inspiring.”
Leistner said the class watched the announcement together on video call and kept their microphones muted during most of the livestream event.
“We were on a video call, we were all watching at the same time,” he said. “Everybody was so excited and you could see their faces, people started un-muting and talking to each other, everyone was screaming and hollering, it was exciting.”
Leistner said after months of difficulties surrounding the COVID-19 crisis, the students being able to see their hard work pay off was priceless.
“This was such a special year because of the difficulties and the hurdles, and everybody knew that the community supports us, and I think that’s part of what kept pushing these students on,” he said. “We have 20 students on this project, and last night we all got to enjoy it together.”
The class has created a device to help students exit safely from a second-story building as well as an app to better locate them during emergencies.
Students have also collaborated with the Ashland Fire Department, as the project aims to help keep firefighters safe, as well.
Although the contest has come to an end, Leistner said his students will continue working to have the device put into place in schools outside Ashland.
In 2018, the students won the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow grand-prize national title in addition to the Community Choice Award.